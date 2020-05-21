|
|
Ryan Spence
Ryan Shane Spence, 26, of Van Buren passed away May 16, 2020, in Van Buren. He loved to sit in the hot tub with his aunt, Trina, and was an avid Hog fan. He never met a stranger and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He learned to do mechanic work alongside his father.
He was preceded in death by a niece, Oakley Spence; and his grandparents, Grandpa and Granny Wonder Muncy, Papa Ray, Nana Catherine and Brooke Ann Limon.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Roy Gene and Lisa Spence of Van Buren; his mother, Jacqueline Fields of Huntington; three brothers, Brandon Spence (Lisa) of Lavaca, Tyler Spence of Huntington and Dylan Tibbetts; three sisters, Brilee Fields of Huntington and Dominic and Dakota Tibbetts; his best friend, Dylan Stedman; seven aunts, Katrina Kirk, Raylene Tidsdale, Cassandra Person, Cyndee Claude, Nakita Scott (Zach), Naanaa Carlile and Genny Carranza; three uncles, Thomas Spillman, Steven Wilcox and Ren Kirk; five nephews, Braxton, Kaydence "Little G," Jazper, Jonah and Raegan; two nieces, Zia'Leona and Lyla; a cousin, Michael Tidsale; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Viewing will 9 a.m. to 6:30 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the mental health association of one's choice.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2020