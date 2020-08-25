Sallie Sevenstar

Sallie (Byrd) Sevenstar, 72, of Nicut died Aug. 24, 2020, in Tulsa.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Bellefonte Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

She is survived by her husband, Lee; two daughters, Sheila Horn and LaNell Byrd; three sisters, Ginny Pittman and Debra and Tammy Byrd of Nicut; two brothers, George and Joe Byrd; and two grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



