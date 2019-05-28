|
Sally Davis
Sally LaVerne (Stevens) Davis was born June 20, 1948, in Nowata, Okla., and passed away May 25, 2019, at the age of 70. She graduated from College High School in Bartlesville, Okla. She received her master's degree in library media from the University of Oklahoma. She worked at Brushy and Marble City Schools and retired from Gore Public Schools in 2009. She married Charles Davis on May 28, 1982.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vaughn and Delma Stevens; and her son, Phillip Aten.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Davis; daughter, Pamela Heggy; brother, Dan Stevens; sister, Jan Dixon; grandchildren, Brian Aten, Jessica Aten and Michael Aten; and many other family members and friends.
Sally was an avid reader and loved to read to children. She enjoyed going to concerts, skydiving and eating brownies.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Smith Funeral Home, 1208 S. Main St., Sapulpa, Okla.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Sapulpa.
