Sally Maxwell, 77, of Sallisaw passed away June 14, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 26, 1942, to Max and Atha Murray Longsdorff. She worked at the Sequoyah County Times, where she earned many journalism awards, and KXMX as senior news director. She was a pilot, an accomplished horsewoman and photographer and she loved gardening, Disney World, bird watching and life in general.

Survivors include a daughter, Tonya Maxwell and Dale Johnson of Sallisaw; two sons, Mark E. Maxell of Fort Smith and Jimmy C. Maxwell and Jennie Rico Maxwell of Prospect, Ky.; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial to follow at Sallisaw City Cemetery.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Mark Maxwell, Jimmy Maxwell, Michael Maxwell, Daryl Legg, Dale Johnson and Darren Girdner.

Honorary pallbearers are Carol Copeland, Jeff Mayo, Logen Gipson, Shannon Vann, John Bennett, Raymond Hardbarger, Ricky Whitworth Jr., Darren Edwards and David Hungerford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library.



