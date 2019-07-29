|
|
|
Sam Bush
Sam "Babe" Ed Bush Jr., 61, of Marble City, Okla., died July 28, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Temple Church in Sallisaw with burial at Bush Cemetery in Marble City under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by wife, Linda; a daughter, Krista Tatum of Sallisaw; a son, Dylan Hart of Maple, Okla.; a sister, Myra Robertson of Marble City; a brother, Eric Bush of Cordova, Tenn.; and eight grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 30, 2019