Sam Carr Sr.
1942 - 2020
Sam Carr Sr., 77, of Alma passed away Nov. 12, 2020, under the loving care of Ozark Nursing Home and Heart of Hospice. To them, the family is sincerely grateful.
He was born Nov. 17, 1942, in Fort Smith to Arvid and Bula Bennett Carr. "Big Sam" cut a wide path from his days growing up in Greenwood to the many hours he spent with the Alma Little League program. He coached not only his sons, but countless young men. He took pride in guiding these young men on their journey to becoming good men, great athletes and productive citizens. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and running his dogs, and he was an accomplished canoeist.
He is survived by four sons, Sam Carr Jr. and wife Tammy, Shannon Carr and Shea Carr and wife Heather, all of Alma, and Scott Carr of Springdale. He leaves an everlasting legacy in his grandchildren, Dillon, Dallas, Seth, Caleb, Heath, Conard, Amanda and Andrew; and 12 great-grandchildren. He leaves many fond memories of good times with his longtime friends, Gary Dale Teague and Richard Borengasser.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
