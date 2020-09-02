Sam DeLisle
Samuel Ralph DeLisle, who resided in Subiaco, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born June 1, 1945, in Pontiac, Mich., to Samuel F. DeLisle and June Christine (Averl) DeLisle. He was 75 years old.
Sam was a tow truck service driver and worked at the County Line Sale Barn for several years. He loved the outdoors and working on the farm. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed doing those things in Colorado and Wyoming. He loved his family and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Gregory DeLisle; his companion, Zena Bowman; and a grandson, Alex Bowman.
He is survived by his three stepsons, Michael Bowman and wife Joyce of Subiaco, Roger Bowman and wife Crystal of Munford, Tenn., and Ronny Bowman and wife Ramona of Tokyo; and nine grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris. Burial of cremains will be at Baxley Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
