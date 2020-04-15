Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Sam Jaggers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam Jaggers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sam Jaggers Obituary
Sam Jaggers
Sam B. Jaggers, 73, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at a local hospital. He was owner/operator of S.J. Properties and a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Helen (Owens) Jaggers.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly of the home; two daughters, Samantha Sayers and husband Matt and Mekel Harmon and husband Jim, both of Fort Smith; a son, Ryan Jaggers of Fort Smith; and six grandchildren, Will Sayers, Claire Jaggers, Emma Sayers, Ella Harmon, Andrew Harmon and Ben Harmon.
Graveside service will be held under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
As there will be no formal visitation, family and friends are asked to please sign Sam's online tribute at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -