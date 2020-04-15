|
Sam Jaggers
Sam B. Jaggers, 73, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at a local hospital. He was owner/operator of S.J. Properties and a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Helen (Owens) Jaggers.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly of the home; two daughters, Samantha Sayers and husband Matt and Mekel Harmon and husband Jim, both of Fort Smith; a son, Ryan Jaggers of Fort Smith; and six grandchildren, Will Sayers, Claire Jaggers, Emma Sayers, Ella Harmon, Andrew Harmon and Ben Harmon.
Graveside service will be held under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
As there will be no formal visitation, family and friends are asked to please sign Sam's online tribute at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 16, 2020