Sam Lee
Sam R. Lee, 78, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his home in Alma. He was born Nov. 4, 1940, in Mena, the youngest child of Sam and Eva (Heath) Lee. He graduated from Acorn High School in 1958. He married the love of his life, Lorene (Parker) Lee, on May 7, 1961, in Board Camp. The couple moved to Fort Smith, where they started their family. Sam worked for Pepsi Cola for 37 years, where he retired as a regional market representative in 1999. Sam was very involved in the Boy Scouts of America for many years, mentoring and touching the lives of countless young men. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Alma, where he served as a deacon. He loved to play guitar, watch the Razorbacks and any sport or activity that his grandchildren happened to be involved in. But he loved nothing more than being by the side of his bride of 58 years. He was loved and respected by everyone he knew.
He is survived by his son, Scott (Amy) of Arnold, Mo.; daughter, Gina Wilson (Vaughn) of Alma; son, Jon (Leisa) of Rogers; six grandchildren, Stephanie Harrelson (Timothy) of Saint Peters, Mo., Kim Lee of Arnold, Cheyenne Wilson of Alma, Luke Wilson of Alma, Parker Lee of Rogers and Anna Lee of Rogers; as well as three great-grandchildren, Ezekiel, Matthias and Kilian Harrelson of Saint Peters; dear sisters-in-law, Sharon Looney, Carolee Looney and Lori Looney; aunt, Morrese Heath; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Atha Hill; and brothers, Bill, Albert and Tommy Lee.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Lee Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Mike, Tim and Chuck Lee, Hank McMurtery and Mike Moffett.
The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service at Ocker Funeral Home of Alma, 917 US 64 East, Alma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2255, Alma, AR 72921.
Published in Times Record on June 25, 2019