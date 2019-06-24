|
|
Sam Lowrey
Sam Lowrey, 65, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born Aug. 25, 1953, in Fort Smith to the late Burrell and Georgia Lou Lowrey. He was a self-proprietor and entrepreneur, an avid outdoorsman and he loved music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Doug Lowrey.
No services are scheduled. Cremation is under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Sam is survived by his daughter, Judy Whitt and her husband Kane of Fort Smith; two sons, Clint Lowrey of Fort Smith and Justin Lowrey of Cape Cod, Mass.; two granddaughters, Olivia Whitt and Abigail Whitt; as well as many extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172, or online at www.toysfortots.org.
Published in Times Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019