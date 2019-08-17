Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Sam Newton


1948 - 2019
Sam Newton Obituary
Sam Newton
Sam Newton, 71, of Kibler passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home. He was born May 10, 1948, in Van Buren to the late Earl and Lillie Newton. He retired from Allen Canning. He loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by a sister, Pat Thompson of Van Buren; a brother, Calvin Newton of Kibler; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. No services are scheduled at this time.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 18, 2019
