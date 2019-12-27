|
Sam Phillips
Sam H. Phillips Jr., 76, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home. He was born April 23, 1943, in Birmingham, Ala., to the late Samuel and Mitylene Phillips. He was a graduate of Ole Miss and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he received numerous honors and designations: Master Aviator, Silver Star Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Army Commendation Medal and Combat Air Medal to name a few. He was a retired co-owner of PFP Life Insurance Co. in Fort Smith and a member of American Legion Post 31, the Military Hall of Fame, Quiet Birdmen, Military Officer's Association of America (MOAA), past president of the United Way of Fort Smith, former board member of Sparks Hospital, life member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association (VHPA) and Combat Helicopter Pilots Association (CHPA) and a member of the UAMS Chancellor Circle and UAMS Foundation Fund Board.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Phillips of the home; a daughter, Anna Dennis and husband Zachary of North Little Rock; a son, Bowron Phillips of Texarkana; two stepsons, Jim Bob Gregory and wife Amber of Fort Smith and Charley Gregory of Van Buren; three sisters, Caroline Kent of Judsonia, Stuart Phillips of Austin, Texas, and Mitylene Mahar of Nacogdoches, Texas; and five grandchildren, Avery Dennis, Taggart Dennis, Oliver Dennis, Lindsey Gregory and Taylor Gregory.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Tollie Adkins Jr., Keith Greene, Robert Johnson, John Hendricks, Jesse Lewis and Roger Rickard.
Honorary pallbearers are board members of the Military Hall of Fame, the Quiet Birdmen and the Military Officer's Association and members of American Legion Post 31.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 28, 2019