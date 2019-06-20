|
|
Sam Smith
Sam Jesse Smith was born Sept. 29, 1950, to Jesse and Berneice Smith in Fort Smith, who preceded him in death. Sam confessed Christ at an early age, uniting with St. James Missionary Baptist Church, where he remained until his death. Sam grew up with a loving family; he was the oldest of six siblings, Carol Ann Smith, Ricky Smith, Bobby Joe Smith, Billy Ray Smith (deceased), Linda Graham (deceased) and Sharol Douglas (deceased).
Sam married the love of his life, Rosie; they were united in holy matrimony on Jan. 15, 1983. Together they raised two loving sons, Terrance (Deanna) and Markus Willis. He had seven grandchildren, Brain Smallwood, Jaylen Willis, Tiana Willis, S'Diyah Willis, Kobe Smith, Avonte Andrews and Taryn Willis. He also leaves to behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends to cherish his memories.
Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019,. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4916 High St., Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church.
Committal service and final resting place will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on June 21, 2019