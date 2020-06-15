Sammy Harwell
Sammy Ray Harwell, age 69, passed from this life on June 14, 2020, in Waldron. He was born Feb. 1, 1951, in Boothe. Sam retired from the Scott County Road Department. He was a lifetime member of the Arkansas Cattlemen's Association, a member and past chief of Northwest Scott County Volunteer Fire Department and a member of Freedom Freewill Baptist Church. He made his home in Freedom. He loved and trusted everyone and was a friend to all, even those who betrayed his trust.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald D. and Nadine (Trotter) Harwell; a brother, Jerry Harwell; his twin sister, Kay Brown; and a brother-in-law, Jim Martin.
He is survived by three sisters, Joyce Qualls and husband Bill, Melba Holland and husband Howard and Sharon Martin, all of Greenwood. He was Uncle Sam to nieces, Pam Harwell and Stacie Williamson; and nephews, Alan, Craig and Greg Qualls, Kevin and Steven Holland, Jim E. and Clint Martin and Kendall and Kleif Brown. He was also uncle to many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Martin Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be his lifelong friend, Bobby Hattabaugh, and his pastor, Mike Galinato. Burial will follow at Trotter Family Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Rick Metcalf, Steve Hattabaugh, County Judge James Forbes, David Hattabaugh, Kleif Brown and Gerald Hattabaugh.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.