Sammy Hicks
Sammy Hicks
Sammy E. Hicks, 68, of Greenwood died Dec. 3, 2020.
Graveside service with military honors will be 1 p.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his wife, Sang; four sons, Clifford, Taylor, Thomas and Henry Hicks; five sisters, Sara Collins, Susan Schmittou, Linda Brewer, Theresa Reeves and Shirley Land; four brothers, Rick Savage and Gary, Daniel and Clark Smith; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
