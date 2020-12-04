Sammy Hicks

Sammy E. Hicks, 68, of Greenwood died Dec. 3, 2020.

Graveside service with military honors will be 1 p.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

He is survived by his wife, Sang; four sons, Clifford, Taylor, Thomas and Henry Hicks; five sisters, Sara Collins, Susan Schmittou, Linda Brewer, Theresa Reeves and Shirley Land; four brothers, Rick Savage and Gary, Daniel and Clark Smith; and a grandchild.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



