Sammy Hicks
Sammy Hicks
Sammy E. Hicks, 68, of Greenwood died Dec. 3, 2020.
Graveside service with military honors will be 1 p.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home Paris.
He is survived by his wife, Sang; sons, Clifford, Taylor, Thomas and Henry Hicks; sisters, Sara Collins, Susan Schmittou, Linda Brewer, Theresa Reeves and Shirley Land; brothers, Rick Savage and Gary, Daniel and Clark Smith; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
