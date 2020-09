Or Copy this URL to Share

Sammy Lile Jr.

Sammy Glenn Lile Jr., 86, died Sept. 1, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.

He is survived by his wife, Eva; three sons, Sammy, David and Mike Lile; two brothers, Charles and Bing Lile; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.



