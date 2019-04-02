|
|
Samuel Casey
Samuel Lee Casey, 95, of Van Buren passed away March 31, 2019. He was born May 10, 1923, in Little Rock to the late James Robert and Minnie Lee (Rodgers) Casey. He was a World War II veteran, stationed in Boca Raton, Fla., and served in Japan during the war. His career was spent working for newspapers in Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Wichita, Kan. He was an active member of both the Stereotype and Mailer's Unions. A devout Christian, he was an active member of Alma Methodist Church and a fixture at Alma Senior Center. He was also a 70-plus year member of Mason's Alma Lodge No. 735. Sam was warm and welcoming and never met a stranger in his life. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lue Casey (Loftin); his son, David and wife Priscilla; his daughter, Glenda and husband Larry Schwartz; grandchildren, Keller Casey, Aaron (Sarah) Schwartz, Kyle (Abby) Schwartz, Alexis (Matt Welton) Casey, Kieran (Nick Reagles) Casey and Seth (Megan) Schwartz; great-grandchildren, Graham Welton, Hayden Reagles, Case Reagles, Maeve Welton, Malcolm Schwartz, Logan Schwartz and Jacob Schwartz.
He was preceded in death by his four brothers and one sister, Ralph, George, Claude, Patrick and Ruth (Rambo).
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Service will follow at 3 p.m.
Interment will be at noon Friday, April 5, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, 522 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Alma Senior Center or Alma Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019