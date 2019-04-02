Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Interment
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
522 S. Sixth St.
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Casey


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel Casey Obituary
Samuel Casey
Samuel Lee Casey, 95, of Van Buren passed away March 31, 2019. He was born May 10, 1923, in Little Rock to the late James Robert and Minnie Lee (Rodgers) Casey. He was a World War II veteran, stationed in Boca Raton, Fla., and served in Japan during the war. His career was spent working for newspapers in Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Wichita, Kan. He was an active member of both the Stereotype and Mailer's Unions. A devout Christian, he was an active member of Alma Methodist Church and a fixture at Alma Senior Center. He was also a 70-plus year member of Mason's Alma Lodge No. 735. Sam was warm and welcoming and never met a stranger in his life. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lue Casey (Loftin); his son, David and wife Priscilla; his daughter, Glenda and husband Larry Schwartz; grandchildren, Keller Casey, Aaron (Sarah) Schwartz, Kyle (Abby) Schwartz, Alexis (Matt Welton) Casey, Kieran (Nick Reagles) Casey and Seth (Megan) Schwartz; great-grandchildren, Graham Welton, Hayden Reagles, Case Reagles, Maeve Welton, Malcolm Schwartz, Logan Schwartz and Jacob Schwartz.
He was preceded in death by his four brothers and one sister, Ralph, George, Claude, Patrick and Ruth (Rambo).
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Service will follow at 3 p.m.
Interment will be at noon Friday, April 5, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, 522 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Alma Senior Center or Alma Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now