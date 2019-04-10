|
Samuel Cope
Samuel "Sam" S. Cope, 76, of Fort Smith passed away April 8, 2019. Born in Lancaster, Pa., on May 10, 1942. He was lovingly thought of as "a gentle giant," due to his larger-than-life heart. He was the son of Elmer and Martha Cope. He graduated from Hempfield High School in Lancaster in 1960, where he was a wrestler.
Sam was in the transportation industry for more than 55 years, spearheading flatbed divisions for multiple companies throughout his career. He was to retire on April 11, 2019, from Maverick USA after 20 years. Sam was looking forward to his retirement party on April 10, 2019, featuring his favorite, "Al's BBQ."
He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-64 as a bridge specialist, he was an expert rifleman remaining extremely patriotic through his life.
He was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church, passionately giving his time to Helping Hand Ministry for 10 years. Sam loved his Bible study group and his church. He enjoyed outdoors, especially spring and spending time with his pets, Spanky, Gypsy and Tigger. He loved college basketball, specifically Alabama Crimson Tide and sprint car racing. Sam also loved hot air ballooning and attended many festivals in New Mexico.
After marrying Wadina, his wife of 22 years, Sam willingly took on the role of father, grandfather and friend in their family.
He is survived by his wife, Wadina; children, Elijah, Debbie, Dina and David; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with another due in June; brother, John D. Cope (Helen) of Pennsylvania; sister, MartyAnn Habecker of Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation to be at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Edward's Funeral Home, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith. Burial will be private.
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Donations in Sam's name may be made to Helping Hand Ministry c/o Grand Avenue Baptist Church; or HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2019