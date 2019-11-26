|
|
Samuel Crow
Samuel Smith Crow, 75, of Pensacola Beach, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Gulf Breeze, Fla. He was born in Fort Smith and graduated from Fort Smith High School. He was a retired systems and architectural engineer for IBM and Lockheed Martin. During his tenure at Lockheed Martin, Sam achieved the distinction of becoming a Lockheed Martin Fellow. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. Sam was an active member of Gideons International.
Sam is survived by his wife of 34 years, Anna Howard Crow; a nephew, David S. McVay (Mary); two nieces, Becky McVay Birch and Dianne Crow Lowery; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Interment will be at the Smith family cemetery in Havana. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
At a time like this, no amount of words written on a piece of paper or spoken from the hearts of people who loved him will ever do justice to the man that Sam was. He was intelligent and humble, knowledgeable and curious, thoughtful, generous, respectful and respected. He was deeply loved by those who knew him and had the privilege of calling him friend or family.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019