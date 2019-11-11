Home

Samuel McElhaney, 45, of Vian died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Blackgum Harvestime Church in Vian with burial at White Cemetery in Gore under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a son, Brett McElhaney of the home; his mother, Dolly Bucktrot of Bristow, Okla.; and a brother, Joe McElhaney of Guthrie, Okla.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 12, 2019
