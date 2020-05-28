Or Copy this URL to Share

Samuel Milum

Samuel "Sam Bo" Milum, 80, of Paris died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Paris.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.

He is survived by three sisters, Rosetta Graham, Jeannea Collier and Mary Hill; and two brothers, John and MacDaniel Milum.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store