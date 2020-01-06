Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Samuel Philpott


1937 - 2020
Samuel Philpott Obituary
Samuel Philpott
Samuel Robert Philpott, 82, of Vian, loving father, brother and friend, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Sam was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Tyler, Texas, to Hollis Philpott and Joye Bostick-Philpott. He served in the U.S. Navy from December 1955 to December 1959. Sam spent most of his civilian life working as a diesel mechanic and driving for the trucking industry. He had a love for working in the garden and even raised a prized cantaloupe that was featured in the Vian newspaper. He was known for his quick wit, long storytelling sessions and kind and compassionate spirit.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Bobby; and a grandson, Christopher.
He is survived by his former wife, Paula Philpott; five children, Billy Philpott and wife Jerrye of Texas, Tommy Philpott and wife Cindy of Texas, Donita Bettencourt and husband Mark of Arkansas, Carla Philpott of Florida and Laura Jackson and husband Kelly of California; two sisters, Jean Boyd and Joyce Boyd and husband the Rev. Bill Boyd of Texas; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel with graveside service immediately following at the U.S National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will meet with friends and family from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 8, 2020
