|
|
|
Samuel Philpott
Samuel Robert Philpott, 82, of Vian died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel with burial at the U.S National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by three daughters, Donita Bettencourt, Carla Philpott and Laura Jackson; two sons, Billy and Tommy Philpott; two sisters, Jean and Joyce Boyd; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020