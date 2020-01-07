Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Samuel Philpott Obituary
Samuel Philpott
Samuel Robert Philpott, 82, of Vian died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel with burial at the U.S National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by three daughters, Donita Bettencourt, Carla Philpott and Laura Jackson; two sons, Billy and Tommy Philpott; two sisters, Jean and Joyce Boyd; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020
