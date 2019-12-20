|
Samuel Stover
Samuel Dewey Stover, 89, of Denning died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Ozark.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Houston Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by four daughters, Eva Wood, Lori McIlroy, Sammie Skaggs and Kylie Stover; three sons, Dewey, Justin and Michael Stover; two sisters, Frances Tollison and Juanita Walker; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 21, 2019