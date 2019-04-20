Home

POWERED BY

Sandra Daniels Obituary
Sandra Daniels
Sandra Adelia Daniels, of Fort Smith, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at the age of 62.
She is survived by three sisters, Ellen Uballe, Cheryl Toner and Patricia Tisnado; her children, Elisa Jackson, Katherine Roxbury, James Jackson Jr., Cynthia Bohannan and Charles Thomason; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in in death by her parents and two brothers, Arthur Metzermacher and Charles Andrew Metzermacher Jr.
Sandra was born Oct. 29, 1956, in Westerly, R.I., to Charles Andrew Metzermacher Sr. and Ellen Katherine Keeney. She was an avid bingo player and loved her cats dearly. She was a wonderful person, friend, sister, mother and grandmother. She was loved by all that knew her and will missed by us all.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 12:30-1 p.m. Monday, prior to service.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2019
