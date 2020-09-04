Sandra Garner
Sandra "Sandy" Lee Garner, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Aug., 22, 2020 at her home. She was born July 25, 1944, in Pine Bluff.
Sandy was a graduate of Pine Bluff High School. She was a retired preschool teacher from Hobson Preschool and Kindergarten of First Presbyterian Church.
She loved traveling and seeing new things. She parasailed, ziplined, scuba dived, snorkeled and biked with her friends. She loved planning girl trips to numerous concerts and annual visits to Eureka Springs. She also enjoyed traveling with her grandchildren to the Caribbean, Las Vegas and Disney World and celebrated graduations with trips to Alaska and Hawaii.
She loved color, from flowers to butterflies to pottery to jewelry. She had a beautiful smile that made her eyes sparkle and a magical laugh. Kind words and hugs were her currency with her children, grandchildren and friends. She was an avid supporter of live music and was on the board of the Fort Smith Blues Society. She was a dedicated member of Artist, Audience & Community Live! that has brought world class live music to the Arkansas River Valley.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Calloway; her mother, Thelma Calloway; and her husband of 53 years, Charles "Bud" Garner.
She is survived by three sons Charles "Chuck" Garner of Fort Smith, Brian Garner of Fort Smith and Evan and Krista Garner of Fayetteville; seven grandchildren, Cassidy Garner, Chase and Randi Garner, Paige Garner, Nick Garner, Jameson Garner and Kyleigh Goodyear; and a great-granddaughter, Ella-Grace Walters. She is missed very much by her precious dog, Breezy.
Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, N. 12th St., Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Artist, Audience & Community Live!, P.O. Box 6, Fort Smith, AR 72902.
Don't cry because she's gone, smile because she was with us.
