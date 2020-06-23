Sandra Hale
Sandra Dianne Hale, 63, of Ozark went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020. She was born June 2, 1957, in Lepanto to Jurld and Mary (McCoy) Payton. Sandra was a member at Christian Life Center in Clarksville. She enjoyed riding on the motorcycle with Sammie, going camping and fishing. Sandra loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and a son, Russell Montague.
Ms. Hale is survived by her husband, Sammie Hale; two children, Kent Montague of Alma and Stacy and husband Kenny Adams of London; her mother, Mary (McCoy) Payton; three brothers, Stanley, Steve and Scott Payton; four grandchildren, Bethany, Madison, Remington and Blake; and a host of other family and friends.
Sandra's memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26 at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Vernon Long officiating.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.
In compliance with Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, indoor funeral attendance is limited to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Her online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.