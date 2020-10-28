Sandra Hiller
Sandra Lee Hiller, 77, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Paris. She was born Nov. 22, 1942, in Shady Point to Thomas A. and Erna I. (Pendecraft) Turman.
She was a member of Community Bible Church, a former real estate agent and an employee of Lairamore Broom.
She is survived by a daughter, Page Owen and husband Shawn of Fort Smith; a son, Pat Hiller and wife Sandy of Fort Smith; a sister, Lois Mixon of Poteau; and four grandchildren, Brooklyn and Atleigh Hiller and Brecken and Easton Owen.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Burial of cremains will be at Oakland Cemetery at a later date. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
