Sandra Hulse
Sandy, wife, mom, nene, Chan and friend — these familiar monikers only touch the surface of this sweet, faithful soul that will be so greatly missed by those who have called upon her so many times.
Sandy traded her failing body of this world for a perfect one in heaven on May 31, 2019. Born in Oakland, Calif., on July 15, 1959, to E.C. (deceased) and Nina Andrews, this precocious daughter certainly gave her parents a run for their money. She was bright, fearless, frustrating, loving and mischievous, all rolled into to this ball of perpetual uniqueness with a one-of-a-kind grin. Her capacity for giving of herself, especially of her heart, humbled so many that she touched.
Her husband, Mike Hulse of Fort Smith, was truly the love of her life since their meeting in junior high school. Her long, dark, beautiful hair caught his eye and after graduation they were married. Together they suffered trials and heartache, but always stuck together, supporting each other for the past 41½ years. Adding to her circle of love are her children, Natalie Hulse, Jessica Hulse and Christian Hulse, all of Fort Smith. As for most young parents, money was earned with hard work and extras were few. Sandy had this innate ability to create joy and the best surprises out of very little. For one birthday, she stayed awake all night, blowing hundreds of balloons up so when her kids awoke the next morning the surprise that awaited them was a magnificent room of every color balloon imaginable to jump and play in for days. In fact, Sandy's sisters, Debbie Andrews Kraus and Susan Andrews Smithson, both of Fort Smith, adopted this idea and it has carried down to her nieces for their children.
As her family grew over the years with grandchildren, Andrew Hulse, Sophie Halleran and Nathan Hulse, all of Fort Smith, so did her heart. She spoiled, sewed, cooked, played and beamed with pride every minute of every day for these precious kiddos. Her incredible, hand-sewn blankets, Easter baskets and rooms filled with Christmas presents might have been considered too much by standards, but for Sandy no matter how many or how large, it was never enough for her "precious angels."
Sandy's heart was so filled with love for the weaker, the less fortunate and especially for anything of the four-legged variety. Barnie, Bucky, Alfred and Gus left holes in her heart as each one of them passed. For now, it will just be Buster Brown that will forever miss this precious person he saw as his dog-mom and for Lou Dog, Hank and Charlie she was the best granddog-nene.
Our wife, mom, grandmother, daughter, sister, cousin, niece and friend will forever be held so closely in our hearts. Her one-of-a-kind grin will flash in our memories for all times and her love for all will certainly be cherished and something we will pay forward to honor her always.
A private family memorial will be held at a later time. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on June 9, 2019