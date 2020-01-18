Home

Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Wichita, KS
Sandra Rea Obituary
Sandra Rea
Sandra Jayne Rea, 78, of Wichita, Kan., loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and retired registered nurse, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Sandra was a former member of the Eastern Star, an active volunteer at her church and a graduate of Sparks School of Nursing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rea; and her parents, Raymond and Dora Funk.
She is survived by three children, Dee (Darren) Nighswonger of Wichita, Brad (Angie) Rea of Topeka, Kan., and Christopher (Leslie) Rea of Wichita; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia (Paul) Olafson of Lynnwood, Wash.; a brother, David (JoAnn) Funk of Brentwood, Calif.; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Wichita, under the direction of Downing and Lahey East Mortuary in Wichita.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Calvary United Methodist Church, 2525 N. Rock Road, Wichita, KS 67226.
Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 19, 2020
