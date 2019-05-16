Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Sandra Robison Obituary
Sandra Robison
Sandra Lynn Robison, 64, of Fort Smith, passed away May 13, 2019. She was born Dece. 18, 1954, in Marquette County, Mich. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Olander and Vetty Jones; one sister, Rhonda Gully; and one brother, Bill Boren.
She is survived by one son, Bobby Ray Robison; one daughter, Kelly Robison; two sisters, Patty Parnell and Terry Spurlock; one halfsister, Janet; one brother Steve Maxwell; and one halfbrother, Bubby.
Visitation only will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Higway, Fort Smith.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2019
