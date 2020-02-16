Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Sandra Rose Obituary
Sandra Rose
Sandra K. Rose, 72, of Arkoma died Feb. 13, 2020, at an Arkoma nursing home. She was a retired home healthcare worker and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by three sons, Parrish Chaney of Waxahachie, Texas, and Patrick and Paul Rose, both of Texas; a daughter, Prudence Chaney Roop of Corsicana, Texas; a sister, Melvadene Fox-Clawson of Lubbock, Texas; a cousin, Edith Finn of Fort Smith; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 17, 2020
