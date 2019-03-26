|
Sandra Staggs
Sandra Lorene Staggs, 61, of Spiro passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Fort Smith. Sandra was born June 25, 1957, in Selma, Calif., to Hershel and Gladys (Proe) Martin. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Her grandchildren were the center of her world; she loved nothing more than spending as much time with them as she could. She loved cooking for her family and made the best chocolate gravy. Outside of quality time with her loved ones, she loved beating Sharon in Scrabble and talking on the phone for hours with Debbie.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Batey; and husband, Vernon Staggs.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Stefanie Renee and Willie Yoast of Spiro; son, Sean Staggs of Spiro; grandchildren, Shane Yoast and Sophia Staggs; brothers, Steve Martin, Stoney Staggs and wife Suzanne and Danny Staggs of Pocola; best friends and sisters, Debbie Rose and Sharon Reese of McAlester, Okla.; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
No services are planned, per her wishes. Graveside memorial is pending for immediate family and close friends. Interment will be at Memory Gardens in McAlester next to her soulmate and husband, Vernon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019