Sandra Summers


1946 - 2020
Sandra Summers Obituary
Sandra Summers
Sandra "Meme" Summers, age 73, passed from this life on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 24, 1946, to Emma Sue Jones and Raymond Arthur Guile in Oswego, N.Y. Sandra was a fiery, passionate woman who was driven from an early age to love and support her family. She moved to Fort Smith at the age of 13 with her mother, Emma Sue. She graduated from Northside High School in 1965. As Meme always told her grandchildren with pride, she "managed three and owned three." In her youth, she managed three different retail stores in Fort Smith including Margo's, Nikki's and Mr. John's. She owned Now Showing and Rare Discoveries; however, she is mostly known for the infamous Chocolates for Breakfast. After retirement, she enjoyed life to the fullest with her friends and family, including her loving companion John Whitsett. She often took trips back to Oswego to visit family, including her beloved sister, Peggy Hammond, and niece, Jessica DeGrenier. She resided in Fort Smith for the remainder of her years. She lit up the lives of those around her and her hardworking spirit will serve as an inspiration for generations to come.
Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Sue; and her father, Raymond Arthur.
She is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Summers Smith; two grandchildren, Dr. Cassandra Coleman Lautredou and Sienna Nicole Smith; a sister, Peggy Hammond and her husband James; along with three nieces.
Private service will be held at Christ the King Church. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Fort Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1920 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Kitties and Kanines Shelter, 4800 S. 46th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on May 21, 2020
