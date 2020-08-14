Sandra Wight

Sandra Lee Wight, 79, of Alma passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born May 20, 1941, in Cincinnati to the late Edwin and Ruth (Barmann) Wight. She loved Mickey Mouse, playing bingo and enjoying church services at Alma Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Survivors include a brother, Edwin Wight and wife Pat (Parker) of Alma; four nephews, David Wight Watkins of Tipp City, Ohio, Randall Wight and wife Carol of Arkadelphia, Ron Wight of Alma and Robert Wight and wife Deborah of Fort Smith; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Russell Cemetery in Belleville, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.



