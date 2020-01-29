|
Sandy Brasuell
Sandy Brasuell, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. She was born in Casper, Wyo., to the late Edward and Helen Nelson. She retired from Tyler Refrigeration and had worked for Hanna Oil & Gas. She was an avid bridge player, attended St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church and had a deep love for her family.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney of the home; two daughters, Susie Geiger and husband John of Kerrville, Texas, and Becky Brown of Fort Smith; a son, Chris Werner and wife Lorraine of The Woodlands, Texas; a stepson, Rod Brasuell and wife Linda of Whittier, Calif.; two sisters, her twin Sharon Leonard of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Lynda Shaff and husband Bob of Tucson, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren, Hilliary Brown, McKenzie Brown, Harrison Brown, Kellyn Shea Werner, Peyton Werner, Amy Sims, Lori Geiger, Maggie Wolff, Kelli Geiger, Jennifer Brasuell and Kaitlin Brasuell; and four great-grandchildren, Megan Sims, Claire Sims, Garrett Wolff and Philip Wolff.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020