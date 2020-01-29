Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy Brasuell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy Brasuell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandy Brasuell Obituary
Sandy Brasuell
Sandy Brasuell, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. She was born in Casper, Wyo., to the late Edward and Helen Nelson. She retired from Tyler Refrigeration and had worked for Hanna Oil & Gas. She was an avid bridge player, attended St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church and had a deep love for her family.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney of the home; two daughters, Susie Geiger and husband John of Kerrville, Texas, and Becky Brown of Fort Smith; a son, Chris Werner and wife Lorraine of The Woodlands, Texas; a stepson, Rod Brasuell and wife Linda of Whittier, Calif.; two sisters, her twin Sharon Leonard of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Lynda Shaff and husband Bob of Tucson, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren, Hilliary Brown, McKenzie Brown, Harrison Brown, Kellyn Shea Werner, Peyton Werner, Amy Sims, Lori Geiger, Maggie Wolff, Kelli Geiger, Jennifer Brasuell and Kaitlin Brasuell; and four great-grandchildren, Megan Sims, Claire Sims, Garrett Wolff and Philip Wolff.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -