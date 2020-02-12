Home

POWERED BY

Sandy Davenport

Sandy Davenport Obituary
Sandy Davenport
Retired Master Sgt. Sandy Davenport, age 90, of Saucier, Miss., passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born July 20, 1929, in Alma to the late John and Myrtle Davenport. He served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring as a master sergeant. After the Air Force, he remained at Keesler Air Force Base for 14 years as an electronics instructor. He was a member of White Plains United Methodist Church in Saucier. His joy was raising and training hound dogs.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma Davenport; his second wife, Earlyne Davenport; a sister, Dorothy Weiman; five brothers, Jack, Lloyd, Wilbur, Harold and Jim Davenport; a granddaughter, Skye Davenport; and a grandson, Rob Davenport.
He is survived by four sons, Bruce Davenport (Karen), Kent Davenport (Beth), Barry Davenport (Donna) and Mark Davenport; a sister, Joann Rogers; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Newberry Chapel Methodist Church in Alma with interment to follow at Newberry Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Arrangements in Mississippi were under the direction of Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport.
The family will visit with friends from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Newberry Chapel Methodist Church, 3406 Old Rudy Road, Alma, prior to the service.
Memorials contributions may be made to the donor's choice of charity.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2020
