Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel
Heavener, OK
Sandy Farthing


1955 - 2020
Sandy Farthing Obituary
Sandy Farthing
Sandy Carol (Benefield) Farthing, 64, of Poteau died Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener. Her body was cremated.
She is survived by four daughters, Molly McNeil of Kent, Wash., Sarah Trayer of Joplin, Mo., and Bethany Pate and Carol Eldred, both of Poteau; a son, Willie Farthing of Oklahoma; a sister, Dellina Hall; a brother, Johnny Benefield; 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020
