Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Sandy Hearn Obituary
Sandy Hearn
Sandy Rae Hearn, 46, of Barling passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a sales associate at Home Depot.
She is survived by her companion, Melvin Calhoon of the home; three sons, Zack and Trey Bay and Justin Hearn, all of Barling; her mother, Charlene Burch of Barling; a daughter, Miranda Calhoon of Greenwood; two sisters, Angela Stem of Lavaca and Terresa Briggs of Charlotte, Mich.; a brother, John Burch of Fargo, N.D.; three grandchildren, Chloe, Cash and Sophie Bay; a niece, Lena Stem; and several cousins.
No service or visitation will be held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 9, 2019
