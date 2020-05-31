Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandy Wade

Sandy Ann Wade, 47, of Van Buren died Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

She is survived by three daughters, Maura Hay, Sadie Garrett and Hannah Wade; two sons, Derrick and Devin Gendron; and numerous siblings, stepchildren and grandchildren.



