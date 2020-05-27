|
Sara Edmiston
Sara Edmiston, 76, of Fort Smith passed away May 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Nov. 4, 1943, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., to John Hiner Jr. and Ernestine Sanford Hiner. Sara dedicated her life to taking care of others. She was a registered nurse, taught nursing at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, formerly Westark Community College, and was a certified childbirth instructor in Fort Smith for over 15 years. Sara was a lifelong parishioner at St. John's Episcopal Church, claiming her family's spot in the front pew in the early-'70s. In recent years, she helped establish the Good Samaritan Clinic and proudly served on Fort Smith's Housing Assistance Board.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her stepfather, Barney Oldfield; and a son, Mark Adrian Edmiston.
Sara is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Willis Edmiston; and a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Andrew Flint of El Cerrito, Calif.
Her entire family feels blessed and grateful to have had her love brighten their lives.
Celebration of Sara's life will be held at a later date. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 215 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or the Good Samaritan Clinic, 615 N. B St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2020