Sara Freeman

Sara Marie Freeman, 56, of Cedarville passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior Dee and Emma Catheda (Ward) Freeman.

She is survived by three sisters, Joyce Odle and husband Don of Ardmore, Okla., Ruth Jones and husband Kevin of Fort Smith and Rachel Clemmons and husband Tim of Van Buren; two brothers, Paul Freeman of Van Buren and James Freeman of Cedarville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.



