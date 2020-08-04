1/1
Sara Freeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Freeman
Sara Marie Freeman, 56, of Cedarville passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior Dee and Emma Catheda (Ward) Freeman.
She is survived by three sisters, Joyce Odle and husband Don of Ardmore, Okla., Ruth Jones and husband Kevin of Fort Smith and Rachel Clemmons and husband Tim of Van Buren; two brothers, Paul Freeman of Van Buren and James Freeman of Cedarville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved