Or Copy this URL to Share

Sara Freeman

Sara Marie Freeman, 56, of Cedarville died Aug. 2, 2020, at her home.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

She is survived by three sisters, Joyce Odle, Ruth Jones and Rachel Clemmons; and two brothers, Paul and James Freeman.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store