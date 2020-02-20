Home

Sara Martinez Obituary
Sara Martinez
Sara Lucille Martinez, 76, passed away Feb. 15, 2020. She was born Aug. 14, 1943. A beautiful soul full of smiles, laughs and love, she never met a stranger and always welcomed everyone with open arms. She was a loving mother, nana and friend to many and we will never forget her. She loved spending time with her family, cook and play dice; 10,000 was her favorite game. She had many jobs throughout her life: she managed property, was a carhop and even worked in the oilfield. She was a real jack-of-all-trades.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady Elmo Jones and Fanny Francies Strother; her husband, Ismael Ruben Martinez; four brothers, Robert, Wayne, Chuck and Mike; two sisters, Patricia and Mary; and a son, James Knight.
She is survived by three sisters, Linda, Betty and Mildred, all of Texas; a daughter, Rebecca Moss of Fort Smith; two sons, Robert (Missy) Knight of Illinois and Lance Moss of Colorado; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Krystal, Kylan, Brianna, Cyler, Heather, John David and Cora; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Sara had an army of people who showered her with love throughout her life. People near and far fell in love with her from the moment they met her — she was just special like that. She was a people person. She will be missed dearly and remembered everyday, for this isn't goodbye it's, "I'll see you later!"
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 23, 2020
