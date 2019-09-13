Home

Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Evans Memorial Chapel
Pocola, AR
Sara Morris


1960 - 2019
Sara Morris Obituary
Sara Morris
Sarah Jean Pendleton (Morris), 59, of Pocola passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Fort Smith. Sarah was born Jan. 13, 1960, in Dallas to Joe and Bonnie (Underwood) Pendleton. Sarah was a 1978 graduate of Pocola High School. Sarah retired as a dispatcher for Pocola Police Department.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David.
Survivors include his sisters, Debra Clinard and Paula Green, both of Spiro; his brothers, Joe and Sandy Pendleton of St. Louis, Rocky and Tammy Pendleton of Greenwood, James Pendleton of Pocola and Roger and Jan Heiss of Fort Smith; his aunts, Peggy Barnes of Spiro and Ila Underwood of Panama; his uncles, Jimmy Underwood and Don Pendleton of Spiro; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; other relatives and loved ones and many, many beloved friends.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with the Revs. Jerry and Joey Underwood officiating.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 14, 2019
