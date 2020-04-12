Home

Hardwicke Funeral Home - CLARKSVILLE
509 W MAIN
Clarksville, AR 72830
(479) 754-3562
Sarah Brotherton


1967 - 2020
Sarah Brotherton Obituary
Sarah Brotherton
Sarah "Janet" Lee Brotherton, of Coal Hill, was born Dec. 18, 1967, in Danville to Robert J. and Sarah Jane Christmas Rose. She passed away April 10, 2020, in Russellville at the age of 52. She was a member of Cabin Creek Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Centerville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, William "Jeff" J. Brotherton; two brothers, John C. Rose of Russellville and Ricky W. Christmas of Dardanelle; her twin sister, Jane Ann Rose Davis of Waldron; five nephews; and two nieces.
Graveside service will be held at a later date at Fitch Cemetery in Casa, under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hardwicke Funeral Home, 509 W. Main St., Clarksville, AR 72830, to defray funeral expenses.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2020
