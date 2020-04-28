|
Sarah Davis
Sarah Davis, 21, of Pflugerville, Texas, passed away April 21, 2020. Sarah was born Jan. 28, 1999, in Abilene, Texas, to Joseph S. Davis and Jacqueline Y. Davis. Sarah was educated in the Austin Independent School and Pflugerville Independent School districts. Sarah was a member of St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church in Austin. Sarah loved the Lord. One of her favorite scriptures was Daniel 3:16-18, as well as Jeremiah 31:38.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Massengill, James Releford Jr., Neville and Grace Burke, Thomas D. Davis and Rose Emma Davis.
Sarah leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Joseph and Jacqueline Davis of Pflugerville.
Private services are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 29, 2020