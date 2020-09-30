Sarah DeKoning
Sarah Anne DeKoning, 58, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born Nov. 12, 1961, in Detroit to Larry and Gloria (Lycans) DeKoning.
She was a U.S. Army veteran. She worked as a roofer and landscaper. She was kind-hearted, friendly and very artistic. She loved all type of music.
She is survived by her mother, Gloria Harp of Fort Smith; two brothers, Phillip DeKoning of Little Rock and Lex DeKoning; a sister, Cassidy Harp; and her loyal caregiver, Shonna Rodden.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday, Oct. 2 at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.