1/1
Sarah DeKoning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah DeKoning
Sarah Anne DeKoning, 58, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born Nov. 12, 1961, in Detroit to Larry and Gloria (Lycans) DeKoning.
She was a U.S. Army veteran. She worked as a roofer and landscaper. She was kind-hearted, friendly and very artistic. She loved all type of music.
She is survived by her mother, Gloria Harp of Fort Smith; two brothers, Phillip DeKoning of Little Rock and Lex DeKoning; a sister, Cassidy Harp; and her loyal caregiver, Shonna Rodden.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday, Oct. 2 at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved